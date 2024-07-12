9 hours ago

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, better known as 'Nana Agradaa', is reportedly coordinating the testimony of 50 witnesses to support her defence in a fraud case.

Nana Agradaa was arrested on October 9, 2022, after allegations from some church members that she had defrauded them during an overnight church service.

Initially, she admitted guilt to charges of fraudulent advertising and obtaining money under false pretenses, leading to a two-week remand. She was later granted bail of GH₵150,000 with three sureties, one requiring justification.

In a recent update from Angel FM, it was revealed that the police had presented three witnesses against Agradaa in court. Her lawyer, Mr. Theophilus Donkor, then submitted a plea of no case, arguing that the charges lacked substance and the prosecution witnesses were unreliable.

The court granted Agradaa's defense team the opportunity to call their own witnesses.

Agradaa's lawyer informed the court that they are preparing 50 witnesses to testify, with a deadline set by the court for August.

According to Angel FM's court correspondent, "The police have presented their case with three witnesses testifying. However, Nana Agradaa's lawyer, Mr. Theophilus Donkor, was not satisfied with the case, deeming it baseless and the prosecution witnesses untrustworthy.

"He filed a 'Submission of no case' and the court accepted it, allowing Agradaa's team to prepare their witnesses. Agradaa's lawyer stated they are arranging for 50 witnesses to testify, and the court has given them ample time; from now till August, to finalize their preparations."