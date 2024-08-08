3 hours ago

Armed officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, under the directive of the Accra Circuit Court and in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), have incinerated a significant haul of narcotics.

This included 242 sacks of marijuana, 16 kilograms of cocaine, and multiple buckets of heroin.

The action is part of a broader crackdown on the production, distribution, and consumption of illicit drugs in Ghana.



This operation is also aimed at dismantling the criminal networks that are deeply involved in the country’s drug trade.

Joy News’ Latif Iddrisu, who was present at the destruction site at Osu Beach in Accra, reported that the burning was carried out in compliance with an order from the Accra Circuit Court.

The narcotics, including compressed marijuana, cocaine stored in buckets, boxes, and bottles, were seized during a maritime operation.