1 hour ago

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a man seen in a viral Facebook video assaulting a woman, reportedly his wife, in Ofankor, Ga East Municipality.

The suspect, John Odartey Lamptey, was taken into custody on Monday, November 17, 2025, at his family home following widespread public outrage after the video circulated online.

In a statement signed by Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, Public Relations Officer for the CID, two of Lamptey’s siblings, Grace Kushie Lamptey and Louis Odartey Lamptey, were also arrested. They are alleged to have attempted to attack a female tenant who they suspected had recorded and shared the video. Police intervened promptly and ensured the safety of the tenant.

Authorities are actively working to locate the victim, who reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived. The Ghana Police Service stated that her safety and well-being remain a top priority.

The CID reiterated its commitment to protecting victims of domestic violence and ensuring perpetrators are held accountable. The Service urged the public to report abuse promptly and assured decisive action in all such cases.