14 minutes ago

Ken Yeboah is to take over from Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah as the CID boss

The Director-General of the Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has been relieved of her post in a major shakeup at the top hierarchy of Ghana’s Police administration

She has been moved to head the Police Welfare Department as the Director-General while Commissioner of Police Isaac Ken Yeboah who was the Director-General in charge of Administration, has been pushed to take over as the Director-General of CID.

They are to assume their new roles from January 15, 2020.

COP Addo-Danquah who was the Deputy Director-General of CID was appointed to head the Police CID in October 2017 in an acting capacity following the retirement of Bright Oduro. She was in January 2018 confirmed as the substantive DG.

On April 1, 2019, she was promoted in rank from Deputy Commissioner of Police to Commissioner of Police.

Find below the full statement by the IGP

Related Articles: