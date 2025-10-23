3 hours ago

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has arrested five suspects and rescued 57 Nigerian nationals from a human trafficking and cybercrime syndicate operating at Adom Estates, Community 25, in the Greater Accra Region.

The intelligence-led operation, carried out on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, was conducted by the CID’s Operations Unit after a tip-off about the group’s criminal activities.

According to police reports, the suspects — Joel Nosa, Collins Rotimi, Shadrack Lulu, Austin Amahuaro, and John Uloko — allegedly deceived young Nigerians with false promises of employment and education in Ghana, only to force them into cybercrime upon arrival.

In a statement signed by Chief Inspector Brigitte Babanawo, Public Relations Officer of the CID, police said:

“Upon arrival, the victims, aged between 18 and 26 years, were coerced into engaging in online romance scams and other fraudulent cyber activities.”

During the raid, officers seized 77 laptops, 38 mobile phones, two vehicles, three television sets, and several other internet-enabled gadgets believed to have been used in the criminal operations.

The 57 rescued victims are currently receiving medical and psychological support, while the suspects are in police custody, assisting with ongoing investigations. The confiscated items are undergoing forensic analysis.

The Ghana Police Service has since urged the public — particularly young people — to be wary of job, travel, and education offers advertised through social media or unverified online platforms.

“The Police reiterate their determination to combat human trafficking, cybercrime, and related offences, and urge anyone with credible information on such activities to report to the nearest police station,” the statement concluded.