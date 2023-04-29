2 hours ago

Michael Okyere Baafi, the deputy minister of trade and industry, has declared Ghana's top cement brand, CIMAF cement, to be among the best on the global cement market.

According to him, CIMAF is among the greatest in the construction industry because of the caliber of their services, infrastructure and goods.

Mr. Okyere Baafi made the comments while speaking at the launch of the newest product from CIMAF Cement Ghana, the CIMAF KANTINKA 52.5N.

Okyere Baafi who was Guest of Honour at the launch, remarked that the government has formed a working group to assist in resolving issues facing the trade and industry.

He proceeded to compare CIMAF Cement to the largest cement producers in the world, revealing that CIMAF is the greatest and has stunning surroundings.

He urged the management to keep providing high-quality goods and services to support the expansion of the country's construction industry and, by extension, the continent of Africa.

The General Manager of CIMAF, Mr. Bennis Mohammed, stated that CIMAF Cement has aided the Ghanaian building industry and that the new CIMAF KANTINKA 52.5N cement will help customers produce the greatest and highest-quality construction projects.

On his part, Mr. Joseph Kobina Aboo, Director of Sales and Marketing at CIMAF Cement, the new CIMAF KANTINKA 52.5N will benefit individuals in the construction business because it is the strongest cement in Ghana and will also bring in profits for customers.

He said that because of the CIMAF KANTINKA 52.5N's high quality and durability, buyers would feel at ease and won't spend a lot of money on additional cement purchases.

Some customers of CIMAF Cement, including Nana Opare Kwarfo, the Kyidomhene of Aburi Atwiasin and CEO of Jilcom Construction, as well as Elder Nana K Gyesi, praised the company and attested that CIMAF is the best cement brand in Ghana.

They urged Ghanaians to buy no other cement than CIMAF KANTINKA 52.5N for good and quality construction of their buildings.