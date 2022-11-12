3 hours ago

CIMAF Cement Ghana has donated bags of cement to two Senior High Schools in Central region.

The beneficiary schools are of Efutu Senior High Technical School and Jukwa Senior High School.

Presenting the cement to the schools, the Director of Sales and Marketing for CIMAF Cement, Mr. Joseph Kobina Aboo called for more support for educational and health institutions.

He entreated business owners not to take all profits to themselves but rather support education and health centers in the country to reduce the pressure on government because the government alone cannot develop Ghana.

Receiving the donation for the Efutu Senior High Technical Sachool, the headmistress, Mrs Welmina Arsenal Coleman revealed that, the school authorities have been forced to convert classrooms to a dormitory due an abandoned 15 year dormitory block in the school.

Mrs Welmina Arsenal Coleman revealed that, in 2007, the former President John Agyekum Kufour started a boys dormitory block which can contain about 500 students but the project has been abandoned since 2007 .

In an interview with the press, Mrs Welmina Colman says, the current boys dormitory has become a death trap since is over 25years old and because of that, they are using classrooms for dormitories.

Mrs Welmina Colman appealed to the government to look for the contractor to come to and complete the 15 year old abandoned boys dormitory and also appealed to organizations to come to their aid with additional boys and girls dormitory.

She disclosed that the Cimaf company donation will help the school's accommodation drive.

Another beneficiary, Jukwa SHS headmistress Mrs Dorothy Mensah also revealed that, the school is in need of science lab, visuals art lab, Technical and Home Econs workshop, she therefore appealed to other companies and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to the aid of the school.