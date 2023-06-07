2 hours ago

Three senior high schools in the Western Region have received bags of cement from CIMAF Ghana as part of its corporate social responsibilities.

Sekondi College (SECKO), Archbishop Potter Girls Senior High School, and Adiembra Senior High School, all located in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis, are the beneficiary schools.

Cimaf Cement's Commercial Director, Mr. Joseph Kobina Aboo, revealed that the company got calls from the schools asking for cement, and because it wanted to support education, they quickly responded to the calls.

According to him, the company considers education to be beneficial for everyone, thus this is an effort on its part to improve it.

He promised that the company will continue to sponsor educational institutions so that our kids would receive quality education.

He urged the receiving schools to use the products as planned.

In a brief speech, the headmistress of Sekondi College, Mrs. Goode Abenaa Ampomah Kerma, urged civil society organizations and all citizens to assist the government in order to enable it to develop schools around the nation and educate children who would be prosperous for the nation's future.

She emphasized that despite receiving government funding, schools cannot blame the government for all of their problems. She urged people to abandon the idea that the government should be responsible for solving every problem that affects its schools.

She praised CIMAF Cement Ghana for their assistance in constructing high-quality school infrastructure in the nation.

On her part, the headmistress of Archbishop Potter Girls, Mrs. Charllotte Asiedu Musah, emphasized that the nice act from CIMAF will go a long way to support the school, and invited other organizations to imitate the good acts of CIMAF Cement.