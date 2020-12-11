1 hour ago

CIMAF Cement Ghana, one of the leading cement manufacturers in Ghana has donated bags of cement to 5 institutions across the country as part of their corporate social responsibly towards the state, Peacefmonline has reported.

The company which has a high sense of responsibility to preserve the environment and enhance the standard of living of Ghanaians presented Bags of Cement to Ghana Police Service, Legon Branch; Atebubu Senior High School in the Bono East Region, Apam Senior High School in the Central Region, Holy Child Basic School in Fijai in the Western Region as well as the Airforce Base in Takoradi.

The Assistant Headmaster Academic of Apam Senior High School, Mr. James Frimpong-Manso was very grateful for the gesture since the donation will help in the building and completion of the school's ICT center.

At Atebubu Senior High School, the Board Chairman of the school, Dr. Camara Kwasi Obeng expressed appreciation to CIMAF for what he termed as the gargantuan response since it is the biggest ever response the school has ever received from any cooperate entity

Headmistress of Holy Child Practice Basic School at Fijai in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis, Gifty Eshun Sankah has expressed worry about infrastructural challenges facing the school, especially after a storm ripped off their roofing. She was therefore grateful to CIMAF for the donation which she believes will support in reroofing the school.

While in the Western Region, Squadron leader Nsiah Boakye officer in charge of Takoradi Airforce base receiving the donation said improving development in all sectors in the country must not solely depend on the efforts of government but rather a shared responsibility.

Director of Sales and Marketing, Mr. Joseph Kobina Aboo during the presentations explained that the company will continue to support various institutions. He urged all to help protect the environment since destroying it will make human existence unhealthy.