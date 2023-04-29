4 hours ago

With the introduction of the best grade of cement to the Ghanaian market by CIMAF Cement Ghana, the building sector has experienced yet another development.

The new cement grade, known as CIMAF KANTINKA, is a 52.5. The highest quality grade now available in Ghana is 42.5R, which is thought to be the best.

Commercial Director of CIMAF Cement, Mr. Joseph Kobina Aboo, introduced the product at the company's premises, and remarked that this grade would assist commercial contractors in maximizing profit while manufacturing high-quality goods.

He said in terms of creating actual goods, Cimaf Kantinka produces more. He explained that, it is the perfect cement for commercial structures like schools, hospitals, churches, markets, hotels, and the like because of its superior strength.

Mr. Aboo pointed out that the technical team had conducted thorough research before developing this product, taking into account both our weather and the state of the economy.

He recommended those who use cement to choose quality over lesser quality since lower quality has negative rippling effects rather than choosing lower quality due to pricing.