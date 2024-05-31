Cinema at Home: Samsung's New AI-Powered TV Lineup

3 hours ago

Discover Samsung's latest AI-powered Neo QLED 8K and OLED TVs, designed to bring a cinema-like experience to your home with cutting-edge technology and exceptional picture quality.

Introduction Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries, and Samsung is leading the charge in home entertainment innovation. At the recent Unbox & Discover event, Samsung Electronics unveiled its 2024 lineup of TVs and soundbars, showcasing groundbreaking advancements that redefine the home viewing experience. With 18 consecutive years as the world’s top TV brand and six CES Innovation Awards, Samsung continues to set the standard with its Neo QLED 8K and OLED models.

Samsung's Neo QLED 8K: A New Era in AI TV Technology

Enhancing the Senses with Neo QLED 8K

Samsung's Neo QLED 8K represents the pinnacle of AI TV technology, equipped with the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor. This powerful processor delivers an unparalleled viewing experience, enhancing picture clarity and detail. Thanks to AI-driven picture technology, every scene is rendered with stunning precision, capturing everything from facial expressions to subtle nuances with remarkable clarity.

Key features include:



8K AI Upscaling Pro: Elevates standard content to near-8K quality.

AI Motion Enhancer Pro: Ensures smoother, clearer actions.

Real Depth Enhancer Pro: Adds vivid picture depth, surpassing conventional 4K TVs.

These features combine to set a new standard in visual immersion, providing a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home.

Superior Audio Experience with AI Technology

Immersive Sound with Neo QLED 8K

Intelligent and Energy-Efficient Features

AI Customization and Energy Saving

The Neo QLED 8K also excels in audio performance, powered by cutting-edge AI sound technology. The Active Voice Amplifier Pro extracts dialogue from background noise, ensuring clarity in every word. Object Tracking Sound Pro synchronizes sound with on-screen action, creating a dynamic and engaging audio experience. Adaptive Sound Pro further enhances the experience by adjusting audio to the content and room acoustics, delivering rich and lifelike sound.Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K TVs are designed to adapt to user needs and preferences. Features like AI autoplay mode and AI customization cater to gamers, providing a seamless gaming experience. Additionally, AI Energy mode conserves power without compromising picture quality, making these TVs both efficient and environmentally friendly.

For added convenience, Smart Mobile Connect allows users to control their TV and connected home appliances with their smartphone, turning the device into a universal remote.

Samsung's OLED Innovation: Glare-Free and Gamer-Ready

The World's First Glare-Free OLED

Samsung is also revolutionizing the OLED market with the introduction of the world's first glare-free OLED TVs. These models eliminate unnecessary reflections while maintaining deep blacks and clear images, regardless of lighting conditions. Powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, Samsung’s OLED TVs feature Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro, taking picture quality to unprecedented levels.

Ultimate Gaming Experience with Samsung OLED

Motion Xcelerator 144Hz

Conclusion

Samsung OLED TVs are engineered for gamers, featuring Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for smooth motion and fast response times. Available in two models, S95D and S90D, and ranging from 48 to 83 inches, these sleek and stylish TVs fit perfectly into any home, enhancing the viewing space while delivering top-tier performance.Samsung’s 2024 lineup of AI-powered TVs is set to transform home entertainment. With the Neo QLED 8K and glare-free OLED models, Samsung offers an unparalleled viewing experience, combining cutting-edge technology with superior picture and sound quality. Whether you're a cinephile, a gamer, or simply looking to enhance your home entertainment setup, Samsung’s latest innovations promise to deliver a cinema-like experience right in your living room.