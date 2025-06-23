2 hours ago

A Ghanaian citizen, Mr. Kwame Simpe Ofori, has formally petitioned the Governing Board of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for detailed information regarding the academic qualifications and professorial appointment of the Commission’s Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai.

In a letter dated October 24, 2025, and filed under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), Mr. Ofori requested disclosure of specific details about Professor Abdulai’s academic credentials, scholarly publications, and promotion to the rank of professor.

He said the request was made “in the public interest,” underscoring the importance of transparency, accountability, and integrity in Ghana’s tertiary education sector.

Mr. Ofori asked the GTEC Board to provide information on the type and title of Professor Abdulai’s terminal degree, the awarding institution, and the publications submitted for his promotion to associate professor.

He also sought clarification on whether his elevation to full professor occurred while he was serving at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), or during his secondment to GTEC. Additionally, he requested copies of any official records, correspondence, or curriculum vitae confirming the Director-General’s academic credentials.

The request noted that searches conducted on reputable academic databases, including Google Scholar, Scopus, and ResearchGate did not reveal any peer-reviewed research outputs or scholarly citations associated with Professor Abdulai.

“Since research productivity remains a fundamental requirement for the award of professorial status, clarification on this matter will reinforce confidence in the processes governing academic promotions and appointments within Ghana’s tertiary-education landscape,” the letter stated.

Copies of the correspondence have been forwarded to the Minister for Education, the Chairman of the Public Services Commission, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba.

Mr. Ofori urged the Commission to respond within the statutory timeframe provided under the Right to Information Act.