Chief Justice nominee Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has suggested that Ghana’s general elections be held on November 7 instead of the traditional December 7, arguing that the change would give the judiciary enough time to settle electoral disputes before a new government is sworn in.

Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, November 10, 2025, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie explained that the current one-month gap between elections and inauguration leaves little room for courts to conclude petitions.

“After the election petition, we came to the conclusion that it should be possible to have petitions concluded before January 7, which is the inauguration day. The best suggestion that came up was to hold elections on November 7 or 8,” he stated.

He noted that if polls were held in early November, results could be declared by November 10, creating a 57-day window before the January 7 swearing-in — sufficient time for petition hearings and rulings under the 42-day window provided by CI 99.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie further proposed the electronic service of court documents to improve the speed and efficiency of legal processes.

“Every originating process has to be served personally on the respondent. But in this age, we can use digital addresses or phone numbers for online contact. If petitions are served electronically, it can take three days instead of a week,” he suggested.

He argued that such reforms would ensure that election petitions are concluded by the end of November, allowing verdicts to be delivered well before inauguration day — a move he said would strengthen transparency, fairness, and public trust in Ghana’s electoral system.