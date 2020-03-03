37 minutes ago

Black Stars head coach Charles K Akonnor has revealed the reason behind Justice Blay’s failure to make Ghana’s 23-man squad for the 2021 Afcon Qualifiers double-header against Sudan.

The Black Stars trainer, on Tuesday announced a 23-man squad for the upcoming double-header against Sudan to be played later this month.

The squad included four players from the local league which kicked off at the end of December 2019.

However, there was no place in the squad for Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay who has been superb since the start of the league.

Speaking to the media at a press conference in Accra, Akonnor minced no word in explaining why the highly rated midfield anchorman was left out.

"For justice Blay he didn’t make the squad because he was sick at the time and he only recently got back", The Black Stars coach said.

"I can assure that in the future he will get a chance. His time will come”, Akonnor added.

Ghana will host Sudan in their third game of the AFCON 2021 Qualifiers on Friday March 27, 2020 at the Cape Coast Stadium before traveling to Ondurman for the return leg our days later.