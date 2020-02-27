1 hour ago

Head coach of the Black Stars, CK Akonnor will announce his maiden squad for Ghana's upcoming AFCON 2021 double header Qualifier against Sudan at a press conference next week.

The former Ghana skipper who took over the coaching reins last month following the expiration of the contract of former boss Kwasi Appiah, is back in the country from a familiarization and monitoring tour of where he touched base with several Ghanaian Players and prospects in Europe.

Giving an account of the Black Stars coach’s Euro tour, a publication on the website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) indicated:

“Coach Akonnor will meet the Black Stars Management Committee on Friday to brief them on the tour and will subsequently meet the Executive Council before addressing the media at a press conference next week.

“He is also expected to name his squad for the upcoming 2021 Afcon qualifying matches against Sudan at the press conference.”

Ghana first host Sudan at Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, March 27 for their third game in Group C of the Afcon 2021 qualifiers.

The Black Stars will then travel to face the Falcons of Jedidah in Omdurman three days later.

Ghana won their opening two games against South Africa as well as Sao Tome and Principe and currently lie top of Group C.