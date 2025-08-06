2 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, believes Charles Kwabla Akonnor’s appointment as head coach of Kenyan giants Gor Mahia presents a major opportunity to revive his coaching career.

Akonnor, a former head coach of Ghana’s national team, has signed a two-year contract with the Nairobi-based club. He will be assisted by Bismark Kobby Mensah, with former Black Stars goalkeeper George Owu joining the technical team as goalkeepers' trainer.

Akonnor has been without a job since parting ways with the Black Stars in 2021, despite reportedly receiving several offers during his time out of management.

Speaking in an interview, Sannie Daara backed the former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko boss to seize the opportunity to re-establish himself on the African football scene.

“We wish him the best and hope that he can make the best of it, since this is a big opportunity for CK to somehow relaunch his career,” Sannie Daara said.

“Since he left the Black Stars, he's not had a job. He’s had offers, but some were not suitable. This opportunity to go outside and make his name is good news and perhaps it could lead to a return to top-level jobs in the future.”

Akonnor, 51, brings considerable experience to Gor Mahia, having previously led Asante Kotoko to the CAF Champions League and managed Ghana’s senior national team between 2020 and 2021.

He now takes charge of Kenya’s most successful club, who will be targeting success both domestically and on the continent in the upcoming season.