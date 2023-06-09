1 hour ago

The Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr Gideon Boako, has rubbished claims on social media that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia holds British citizenship while in office serving as Vice President of Ghana.

This comes on the back of the claims made by a former Ghana ambassador to India, Sam Pee Yalley, that the Vice President held British citizenship.

Mr. Yalley in an interview with XYZ TV on Thursday, June 8, 2023, alleged that records to which he is privy indicate that the Vice President had British citizenship when he worked in the United Kingdom for the Bank of Ghana.

He added that Mr. Bawumia never renounced his British citizenship and is, therefore, not eligible to hold public office in Ghana, just like the ousted Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, who was removed for not renouncing his Canadian citizenship on time.

But, in a sharp rebuttal, Dr. Gideon Boako stated in a post on his Facebook page that, Dr. Bawumia has never held British citizenship, or any other citizenship in his life, and therefore urged the general public to treat the claims with the contempt it deserves.

"The attention of the Office of the Vice President has been drawn to a malicious social media allegation that the Vice President holds a British citizenship while holding the office of Vice President, contrary to the laws of Ghana," said the statement on his page.

"We wish to state in clear terms that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia does not hold British citizenship and has never held British or any other citizenship other than being a Ghanaian. The allegation should be treated with the contempt it deserves. Thank you."