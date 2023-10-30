4 hours ago

It has come to the attention of the Bawumia Campaign that a fellow contender in the NPP Flagbearership race, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that he was offered a colossal $800 million to step down from the presidential primary race.

The Bawumia Campaign, accordingly, wishes to respond as follows:

1. The Vice President, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia has not met privately with Kennedy Agyapong since he entered into the race.

2. The Vice President has never instructed anybody to meet with Kennedy Agyapong, or his assigns to negotiate anything in respect of this contest.

3. The Vice President and his team consider this $800 million claim as absolutely ridiculous, and it shows gross disregard for the intelligence of Ghanaians.

4. Dr. Bawumia is, and has always been confident that by the Grace of God, he will defeat Hon. Kennedy Agyapong quite well on November 4th and has never entertained any wish for him to step down from the contest.

5. It is instructive to note that the latest allegation by Kennedy Agyapong, is a rehash of a similar allegation he made about a month ago, claiming without proof, that he was offered money to step down and be a running mate to Dr. Bawumia - a baseless claim we publicly denied on September 30, 2023.

6. The Vice President is a man noted for his modesty, and he remains committed to his life-long values of serving people with his intellect.

7. While urging the public to disregard such outrageous lies, directed subtly at the Bawumia Campaign, we also reiterate Dr. Bawumia's commitment to running a decent campaign devoid of personality attacks, lies, and insults to preserve the unity of our great party.

-------Signed -------

Gideon Boako, Ph.D

Spokesperson