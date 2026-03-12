9 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Education Clement Apaak has congratulated Ghana’s top-performing candidates in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), urging them to uphold discipline, integrity and hard work as they continue their academic journeys.

Speaking at the WAEC Distinction Awards ceremony held at Cantonments on March 12, Dr Apaak praised the award recipients for their outstanding academic achievements, describing their success as the result of dedication, perseverance and commitment to excellence.

According to him, the performance of the students demonstrates that academic excellence is attainable when talent is matched with discipline and consistent effort.

Dr Apaak also acknowledged the vital contributions of teachers, parents and mentors, noting that their guidance and support play an essential role in helping students reach their full potential.

He described the award winners as inspirational figures for other students across the country, encouraging them to remain focused as they pursue higher education and build successful careers.

However, the Deputy Minister expressed concern about persistent cases of examination malpractice, including impersonation, collusion and the operation of so-called “miracle centres.” He warned that such practices threaten the credibility of the education system.

Dr Apaak assured that the Ministry of Education will continue to collaborate with the West African Examinations Council to protect the integrity of national examinations while also working to improve the quality and accessibility of education across the country.