2 hours ago

Ghana and Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu has picked up a fresh injury in their away win over ES Troyes in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The fullback returned to action on 2nd April 2023 in their match against AC Ajaccio after sustaining a knee injury that sidelined him for a while.

Siedu had not played for his side in the last six matches they had played this season after undergoing knee surgery.

He was taken off in their 2-1 win over ES Troyes in the 88th minute due to the injury as he was replaced by Florent Ogier

The player is expected to undergo scans to know the extent of his injury and how long it will take him to recover.

The 22-year-old has been an ever-present for his team this season having made 23 appearances with injury the only stumbling block that has curtailed his playing time.

Seidu Alidu missed Ghana's 2023 AFCON double header against Angola last month through injury but is expected to be named in the squad for the qualifiers in June.

He was part of Ghana's squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and played in matches against Portugal and Uruguay.

The defender has been capped six times for Ghana since making his debut against Japan last year.