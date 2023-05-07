2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Clinton Antwi played the full game for his club KuPS on Friday afternoon as they faced HJK Helsinki in the Finnish Veikkausliiga.

Starting as a left-back in a back four, Antwi helped his team to a hard-fought victory against the Finnish giants. Although KuPS couldn't keep a clean sheet, they did enough to secure maximum points.

In the sixth round of the ongoing 2023 Finnish Veikkausliiga season, KuPS made a good start and took the lead through Joona Veteli's 18th-minute strike. This goal stunned HJK and forced them to regroup.

HJK showed their class, scoring through Topi Heskinen in the 45th minute to ensure the first half ended in a 1-1 draw. However, after the break, KuPS secured a 2-1 win thanks to Saku Savolainen's 80th-minute equalizer.

Clinton Antwi had a solid performance, lasting the entire 90 minutes. He has now played in all six matches for his team this season and has one goal to his name.

KuPS' victory will serve as a boost for the team as they continue their campaign in the Finnish Veikkausliiga.