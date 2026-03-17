6 hours ago

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has suspended its nationwide strike after the government requested additional time to negotiate salaries and conditions of service for its members.

In a statement issued on March 17, 2026, CLOGSAG said its National Executive Committee (EXECO) agreed to halt industrial action for two weeks to facilitate an amicable resolution of the dispute.

The strike, which disrupted civil and local government services across the country, was initially called due to disagreements over salary structures and other employment conditions for union members.

“EXECO on 17th March, 2026, reviewed the appeal by Government to call off the nationwide strike action and allow Government fourteen (14) days to reach an amicable resolution of the issues with the salary structure and conditions of service of members of CLOGSAG,” the statement read.

Following deliberations, the union directed all members to return to work by Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The decision aims to restore public services while negotiations continue.

CLOGSAG, which represents a significant portion of Ghana’s public sector workforce across ministries, departments, agencies, and local assemblies, cautioned that failure to reach an agreement within the two-week period could lead to the resumption of the strike.

The government and union are expected to use this period to resolve outstanding disagreements regarding salaries and employment terms.