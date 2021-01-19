3 hours ago

Reports were rife on Monday of the sad passing of one popular slay queen at Kasoa known as Ama Broni, who hails from Akwatia.

Reports carried online and on radio alleged that Ama Broni died at the Liberia Camp at Kasoa during a street carnival after some young men fondled her mercilessly when she twerked naked on stage at an outdoor event.

But in a sharp turn of events, a said close friend of Ama Broni while she was alive has come out to offer a different account of what actually transpired at the carnival before she died.

According to a report by gossips24.com, the said friend whose name was withheld spoke to them exclusively and disclosed that what has been reported in the media does not reflect the true account of events that led to Ama Broni’s death.

The report by gossip24s.com sighted by GhanaWeb says the close friend of Ama Broni revealed that at the carnival, a challenge was thrown to the crowd that whoever was able to twerk heavily would be given $100 — an amount that is equivalent to Ghc583.

Hoping to make some cool cash, Ama Broni took up the challenge and hit the stage to dance, a decision that saw her going naked in the process.

Her performance on stage was met with harassment by the audience and others around as their fixations led to some touching her.

Ama Broni is said to have decided to bring her crazy performance to a halt and headed to the backstage after collecting the prize money.

While making her way down the stage, the deceased was electrocuted but did not get any form of help from the audience who only looked on because they supposedly thought she was still in her hyper mood until she fell down helplessly and lifeless.

She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Source: nGhanaweb