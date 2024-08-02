9 hours ago

The Forestry Commission has declared the commencement of the 2023 close season on hunting in forest reserves from August 1, 2024, to December 1, 2024.

This is in accordance with the Wildlife Conservation Regulation 1971, LI 685.

During the mini-launch of the 2024 close season for hunting in Busunu, Savannah Region, under the theme “Wildlife: A Heritage We Must Conserve,” Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Jibril Muhazu emphasized the importance of protecting wildlife for current and future generations.

He said wildlife and biodiversity are not just natural resources but are critical components of our heritage and livelihood.

Wildlife species play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance, supporting the Ghanaian economy through tourism, and preserving the cultural heritage of various communities.

Mr. Muhazu expressed concern over the real threats to wildlife, especially in Mole National Park, citing poaching, habitat destruction, climate change, and human conflicts as significant challenges.

He stated that the close season is an opportunity for everyone to make decisive decisions, as it restricts activities that threaten wildlife, allowing populations to recover and habitats to regenerate.

The Regional Minister also stressed the importance of awareness creation and education in conservation efforts.

Deputy Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Sulemana Nyadia Nelson, emphasized the urgent need to combat climate change and protect forest cover and wildlife resources.

He noted that this is not just an environmental issue but a humanitarian crisis affecting everyone.

Mr. Nelson highlighted Ghana’s abundant forests and diverse wildlife, showcased at Mole National Park, and called for actions guided by sustainable forest and wildlife management principles.

He stated that as custodians of the land, there is a responsibility to protect and restore the nation’s resources.

The Paramount Chief of the Busunu traditional area, Busunuwura Jonokpowu, pointed out that the Busunu community has lost much of its land for the establishment of Mole National Park and thus has a significant responsibility to ensure the park’s protection.

He called on the government to provide alternative livelihoods for displaced persons to prevent encroachment on the reserve area.

He also mentioned that the Close Season offers a respite for poachers and allows wild animals to reproduce and thrive.

Busunuwura Jonokpowu expressed gratitude to the overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Soale Biikunuto Jewu I, and the Ndan Yaana of the Dagbon Kingdom for supporting and implementing the ban on communal hunting in their respective regions.

The Forestry Commission annually announces the ‘Close Season’ to curb the rapid decline of wildlife in the country’s forest reserves.

The Commission has observed that the wealth of biodiversity in Ghana is being lost due to encroachment, illegal mining, forest degradation, and unbridled hunting.

Reversing the decline of wildlife is essential for sustaining human livelihoods and preserving Ghana’s heritage.