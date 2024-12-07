1 hour ago

Renowned legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has praised the Ghanaian government's decision to maintain stringent control over land borders during election periods, stating that it marks a significant step toward ensuring electoral integrity.

Speaking in a recent interview, Kpebu noted that the closure of land borders has effectively put an end to the long-standing practice of foreigners crossing into Ghana to vote in elections.

"The days when foreigners infiltrated our borders to influence elections are long gone," Kpebu asserted. "This measure demonstrates the government’s commitment to safeguarding the democratic process and ensuring that only Ghanaians decide the future of this country."

Historically, Ghana’s land borders have been vulnerable to unauthorized entries, particularly during elections.

Concerns have often been raised about foreigners allegedly being recruited to cast votes, undermining the credibility of the electoral system. However, recent border closures during election periods have curtailed this issue significantly.

Kpebu emphasized that the decision to close borders is not only about protecting Ghana's sovereignty but also about strengthening trust in the electoral system. "When citizens see that their leaders are serious about electoral reforms, it restores confidence in democracy," he added.

He further encouraged the Electoral Commission and other stakeholders to complement these efforts by intensifying voter education and ensuring that every eligible Ghanaian is registered and informed about their voting rights.

While some critics have raised concerns about the economic impact of border closures, Kpebu argued that the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks. "A credible election is priceless. If this move guarantees fairness and transparency, then it is worth every inconvenience," he said.

As Ghana prepares for future elections, Kpebu’s remarks highlight the importance of robust measures to protect the democratic process.

The closure of land borders, he believes, is a pivotal step in ensuring that the nation's elections remain free, fair, and reflective of the will of its people.