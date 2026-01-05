4 hours ago

Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has launched a blistering critique of religious figures who invoke the names of celebrities in so-called prophecies, warning that the practice reflects a dangerous misuse of faith for attention and relevance.

In a strongly worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Nana Aba condemned what she described as the weaponisation of religion—where fear, doom and sensational predictions about public figures are used to trend online rather than inspire genuine spirituality.

She questioned the credibility of such claims, arguing that any prophecy that depends on celebrity names to gain traction is more about visibility than divine instruction.

“If your prophecy needs a celebrity name to trend, it is clout chasing on a pulpit,” she stated.

“Any greed prophet who feeds on doom, fear and public figures is not speaking for God,” she added.

“Seek help. You’re not well,” she wrote bluntly.

The outspoken journalist went further, asserting that religious leaders who thrive on fear, greed and public spectacle cannot claim to be speaking for God.Beyond the theological concerns, Nana Aba also raised alarms about the mental and emotional wellbeing of individuals who engage in such conduct, urging them to seek help rather than exploit faith and followers for personal gain.Her comments have since reignited national debate around the increasingly blurred lines between religion, celebrity culture and social media virality, with many Ghanaians echoing her call for accountability, responsibility and ethical leadership within religious spaces.

As prophecies continue to trend alongside hashtags and headlines, Nana Aba’s message cuts sharply through the noise: faith, she insists, should not be reduced to a tool for clout.