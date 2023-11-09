6 hours ago

The Black Stars squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros has been announced, featuring the return of several key players.

Kasim Adams, Daniel Amartey, Osman Bukari, and Kamal Deen Sulemana are among the players making a comeback.

The 25-man squad includes Captain Andre Ayew, Denis Odoi, Majeed Ashimeru, and Baba Idrissu.

The team will host Madagascar on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

After that, they will travel to Moroni to face Comoros on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The inclusion of experienced players and rising talents signals the team's determination to secure crucial victories in the World Cup qualifying campaign.