1 hour ago

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has accused clubs in the Ghana Premier League for abandoning the weekly pre-match press conference as they were told by the association.

He says they were all part of the measures adopted to help grow the Ghana Premier League brand but after a few weeks of organizing the pre-match press conference, clubs have abandoned it.

Attendance at various league matches in the domestic game has been very poor with many blaming poor officiating, disdain for the local league, poor pitches, and the constant turnover of players in the league with most stars seeking greener pastures after just a season among others.

The Super clash game between Kotoko and Hearts over the weekend saw the organizers forced to open the gates for free as attendance was very low with thirty minutes to start the match.

This has re-ignited the debate as to who between the football clubs and the GFA must ensure supporters patronize the local game.

"Sometimes it seems FA promotes the games but the clubs do not. Clubs were told to do a pre-match conference on Thursdays and Fridays, they started and stopped later.

and should the FA apply the laws journalists will jump to the conclusion that we ( the FA) are against them." he told Akoma FM

There has been a battle of blame games between officials of the GFA and Ghana Premier League clubs about whose role it is to help improve spectatoring in the league.