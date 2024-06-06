35 minutes ago

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration, describing it as clueless and incompetent.

Recalling an X post made by then-candidate Akufo-Addo on the exchange rate in 2016, Mahama accused President Akufo-Addo of running a government of selfish individuals living at the expense of the larger populace.

"An obviously clueless, incompetent, and 'yenkyendi' government. The dollar is today trading above 15 GHC," Mr. Mahama wrote.

"I promise Ghanaians, I will RESET and repair the damage to the Ghanaian economy," the former president added.

The issue of the exchange rate and the depreciation of the cedi against major trading currencies, especially the dollar, has always been a significant concern during elections and campaigns in Ghana.

In 2016, while the cedi was trading at 3.72 cedis against the dollar, then-candidate Akufo-Addo attributed the situation to bad leadership on the part of the government of the day, led by Mr. Mahama.

"The current depreciation of the Ghana Cedi against the US dollar is because of BAD leadership. We should not be where we are today, buying dollars for 3.72. Vote for change," Nana Addo stated in X post on May 4, 2016.

Almost eight years under his leadership, the cedi is currently trading at over 14.8.

The current exchange rate, coupled with issues of inflation, has led to stern critique against the Akufo-Addo administration, based on his statements while in opposition.