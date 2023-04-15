2 hours ago

A former Director of Finance and Administration of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah has been appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Water Company in charge of Finance and Administration.

Mr. Nuamah comes in with vast experience in the area of Financial Management Services and Administration, Risk Analysis and Data Management, Tax Administration etc.

He is currently a Ph.D candidate at the prestigious Walden University, USA, pursuing Public Policy and Administration. He also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Cape Coast; Masters degree (MSC Banking & Finance) from Boston university in USA, as well as Certificates in Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Mr. Nuamah is also the Founder and President of Prudent Financial Services in Worcester Massachusetts -- a company which specialises in tax consulting, payroll Services, fund and investment management among other range of Financial consulting services.

He has also worked with reputable international organizations including, Bank of America, USA; Bose Corporation, USA; CVS Health, USA; BJS Wholesale USA, CDH Financial Holdings, Ghana among others.