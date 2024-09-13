9 minutes ago

Ghanaian coach Abdul Karim Zito has expressed concerns that Black Stars players are holding back during national team matches due to worries over the poor quality of pitches in Ghana.

This issue was brought into sharp focus following Ghana's recent home defeat to Angola, which highlighted the subpar condition of the Baba Yara Stadium pitch.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has since withdrawn its approval of the stadium, citing "persistent issues" with the playing surface.

As a result, Ghana is expected to play their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixtures away from home, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) urgently seeking an alternative venue.

“Our players are accustomed to high-quality pitches abroad, so they often feel uncomfortable and are concerned about potential injuries when they return home,” Zito told Joy Sports.

“In the match against Angola, you could see how the poor pitch affected our performance.

For instance, Abdul Mumin’s intended clearance was hindered by the state of the pitch, leading to a goal.”

The GFA is now working against the clock to secure a suitable venue for Ghana’s upcoming AFCON qualifier against Sudan in October, aiming to avoid further complications and ensure the team can perform at their best.