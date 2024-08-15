1 hour ago

Former Hearts of Oak player Mohammed Polo has voiced strong criticism of current head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, questioning his suitability to lead the team into the new season.

Despite a narrow escape from relegation, with a vital 3-2 victory over Bechem United securing their Premier League status on the final day of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, Ouattara remains at the helm for the 2024/25 campaign.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, Polo expressed doubts about Ouattara's effectiveness, stating, "I don't understand why Hearts of Oak is still keeping Aboubakar Ouattara as head coach.

Someone who nearly sent the team to relegation. I don't think he has anything good to offer Hearts of Oak."

Polo's comments reflect growing frustration among fans and former players regarding the coach's performance.

As Hearts of Oak gears up for the new season, the club is actively strengthening its squad in the transfer market, aiming to build one of their most formidable teams in recent history.