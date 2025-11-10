29 minutes ago

The controversy surrounding the tragic death of 16-year-old footballer, Ransford Owusu Ansah, continues to grow as Coach Ibrahim Anyass, the man at the centre of the #JusticeForRansford campaign, has been released by the Ghana Police Service after being questioned at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Accra.

Anyass, who coaches at Siano Soccer Academy in Amasaman, denied all allegations of sexually assaulting the late footballer during his interrogation on Friday morning.

His release has provoked a mixed reaction among Ghanaians, with many expressing frustration over what they describe as the slow pace of justice in a case that has gripped national attention.

Background

The story of young Ransford Owusu Ansah has shaken Ghana’s sporting community and ignited a nationwide conversation about sexual abuse in youth football academies.

Ransford, a promising midfielder, reportedly joined the Siano Football Academy in Accra with dreams of turning professional.

However, according to his family, his enthusiasm and health began to decline soon after joining the academy.

His mother recounted that Ransford became unusually withdrawn, frequently ill, and emotionally distressed.

It was only after persistent questioning that he allegedly confessed to being sexually abused by his coach, Ibrahim Anyass — a revelation that left his family devastated.

Ransford’s health deteriorated rapidly thereafter. He was taken home and later rushed to the hospital, where he slipped into a coma before dying earlier this year.

His passing has since been linked by family and supporters to the trauma he allegedly suffered at the academy.

Public Outcry And Social Media Campaign

In the aftermath of Ransford’s death, a powerful social media movement emerged under the hashtag #JusticeForRansford, demanding accountability from both the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The online petition launched on November 7, 2025, has already attracted over 1,400 signatures, calling for:

The prosecution of Coach Ibrahim Anyass,

The suspension of Siano Football Academy, and a comprehensive investigation by the GFA and the Ministry of Sports into safeguarding practices at football academies across the country.

Many Ghanaians, including child rights advocates and sports enthusiasts, have voiced anger that no arrests were made for months despite public knowledge of the allegations.

Critics accuse the authorities of neglecting the welfare of young players in the pursuit of football glory.

Police Investigation And Next Steps

According to police sources, Coach Anyass was invited to the CID headquarters around 10 a.m. on Friday for questioning regarding the sodomy allegations.

After several hours of interrogation, he was released pending further investigation.

Officials have yet to disclose the details of the session or confirm whether Anyass remains under formal investigation.

The Ghana Police Service has also not commented on whether additional persons connected to the academy will be invited for questioning.

Family members and campaigners, however, view the coach’s appearance before the CID as a small but significant step toward justice.

They insist that Ransford’s death must not be treated as “another forgotten tragedy.”

Gender Ministry intervenes in #JusticeForRansford Case

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has officially waded into the disturbing case involving 16-year-old footballer, Ransford Owusu Ansah, who allegedly suffered sexual abuse at the hands of his coach, Ibrahim Anyass, of Siano Soccer Academy in Amasaman, Accra.

In a statement issued by its Public Affairs Unit, the Ministry said it has taken a keen interest in the matter and is working closely with law enforcement authorities and other stakeholders to ensure justice for the deceased and his family.