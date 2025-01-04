6 hours ago

Ghanaian lower-tier, Asekem FC based in Kumasi has secured the services of Ghanaian gaffer Barnabas Awuni following a fruitful negotiations early this week.

With the fast-rising football trainer, ending ties with Division One League side and former Ghana Premier league outfit King Faisal FC has landed himself a job in less than a week. Awuni agreed a short term contract with Asekem FC with an option to extend.

Both parties, agreed a deal till end of 2024/25 league season.

Awuni had huge interest from former Ghana Premier league side Inter Allies FC and topflight club Vision FC but opted for Asekem FC.

According to the manager, he prefers a lower tier test for now and looking forward to have premier league experience in the near future at the right time

With his vast experience, he is expected to guide Asekem FC to the top three finish in Division One League Zone Two and also develop talents for the side.

Story Kolog Bonaventure