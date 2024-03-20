23 minutes ago

Coach Desmond Ofei expressed his admiration for the remarkable mentality displayed by his players as they secured a hard-fought victory over Senegal in the semifinals of the African Games Men's Football tournament on Tuesday evening.

The Black Satellites exhibited resilience and determination throughout the match, ultimately clinching victory with a crucial goal in the 83rd minute.

With the win, Ghana advances to the final where they will face Uganda at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, March 22, 2024.

Addressing the media in a post-match press conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, Coach Ofei exuded confidence in his team's ability to overcome the challenge posed by Uganda in the upcoming final.

Here is a transcript of Coach Desmond Ofei's remarks:

"It was indeed a tough game against a formidable opponent. Senegal has shown their dedication and hard work throughout the competition, and we had immense respect for them."

"Our team fought relentlessly from start to finish, maintaining dominance over the game. Despite facing challenges, particularly with Senegal's strategic use of long balls, we remained composed and focused on our game plan."

"While we may not have created as many clear-cut chances in the first half as we desired, our perseverance paid off in the end."

"We are proud of our performance and the mentality displayed by the players. As we look ahead to the final against Uganda, we are prepared to face whatever challenges come our way and give our best to secure victory."

Coach Ofei's commendation of his team's mental fortitude underscores the Black Satellites' determination to achieve success in the final showdown against Uganda.