1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC has announced the return of their former coach Evans Adotey as their technical director.

He is the third coach the club has engaged this season after starting the campaign with David Duncan before he was sacked and replaced by Umar Rabi who has since left the role.

Umar Rabi left the club earlier in the month as the club has been without a substantive coach since.

An official club statement read: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Augustine Evans Adotey as the Club’s Technical Director till the end of the season”.

Addotey who has a rich vein of experience has been unattached since he was relieved of his duties at Karela United in June 2021.

He is not new to Medeama as he is the coach who won the club's first-ever FA Cup title in 2013 and also helped them finish fourth on the league table the same season as an interim coach.

The 58-year-old gaffer later served as technical director of the club from 2015-2017.

During his first stint with the club in varied capacities he helped them win their two FA Cup titles and Super Cup title

The new Medeama coach was Black Maidens coach from 2014 to 2019, leading the female national U17 team to three consecutive quarter-final places in three FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup campaigns.

He was the assistant coach of the Ghana male U20 team that won the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.