Coach Ibrahim Tanko has announced his 26-man squad for the 2023 CAF U23 Championship qualifying match against Algeria.

The Black Meteors are set to depart to Algeria on Wednesday evening for the first leg tie which will be played at 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba.

The team trained on Wednesday morning ahead of the trip to Annaba, Algeria.

Ghana is hoping to advance to the U23 Championship and fight for a place to play in the next Olympic Games which will be staged in Paris.

A win in the double-legged tie will confirm Ghana’s place in the tournament which will be staged from 24 June and 8 July 2023.

Below are the players for the qualifying matches: