3 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Lions, Ibrahim Tanko is coy about his team's chances of winning the Ghana Premier League title.

The young side have been very impressive and have mounted a stern title challenge to league leaders Aduana Stars.

Accra Lions are only two points adrift of the Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana Stars but their coach thinks the league title is not what they are thinking of as second place is good for them.

The capital-based side extended their unbeaten run to five games following a 3-2 home win over Dreams FC on Monday evening.

“We are taking game after game, I said we are enjoying the moment and second position is good for us,” Tanko said after a win over Dreams FC.

“So let’s keep working hard and at the end of the season if we come first why not.”

“I have to compliment all the team, we are working hard, all the players are working hard.”

Accra Lions are unbeaten in the second round and will this weekend face Nsoatreman FC.