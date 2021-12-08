3 hours ago

Premier League new boys Accra Lions have in the interim appointed British trained gaffer James Francis as their new coach.

This has become necessary following the departure of 59 year old German coach Rainer Kraft who parted company with the club on Wednesday.

The German gaffer helped the club secure promotion from the Division One league last season but has struggled with his side in the elite division.

According to the club, the 59 year old German who has left the club in 11th place is leavimg due to personal reasons and will still occupy a role as a consultant.

“Rainer Kraft had a very successful spell in his two years as Head Coach of Accra Lions Football Club that was crowned with winning the Division One Championship and gaining the Ghana Premier League promotion this year," Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Obiri Yeboah said to confirm the departure of the coach.

He added, "We are very grateful for everything he has done to develop our club forward and wish him well for the future. Assistant Coach James Francis will take over as Caretaker Coach with immediate effect.”

Coach James Francis who has been working under the German trainer since June has now been elevated to play the role of the head coach for Accra Lions in the interim.