3 hours ago

Interim coach Johnson Smith has named Brazilian import Fabio Gama among his substitutes for Kotoko’s crunch game against Medeama.

The coach has rung some changes to the squad that were beaten one nil by Al Hilal in Accra.

Razak Abalora retains his place in post while Samuel Frimpong and Imoro Ibrahim play at both full back positions.

In central defense Habib Mohammed partners Abdul Ganiyu.

While in midfield Godfred Asiamah, Emmanuel Sarkodie and Latif Anabila complete the trio.

Upfield Emmanuel Gyamfi, Kwame Opoku and Osman İbrahim complete the front three.