4 hours ago

Kwesi Appiah has officially returned to his position on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council following the conclusion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Appiah had temporarily stepped aside from his ExCo role after Ghana and Sudan were drawn into the same qualifying group, adhering to a Confederation of African Football (CAF) directive aimed at preventing conflicts of interest.

During this period, he continued his duties as Sudan's head coach while recusing himself from GFA discussions related to the Black Stars.

Reflecting on the arrangement, Appiah clarified his absence from meetings involving Ghana’s national team.

"When the ExCo was discussing matters regarding the Black Stars, I was asked to step out. It wasn’t a big deal for me, given my position as Sudan’s coach," he explained.

With the qualifiers now completed, Appiah has resumed his duties within the GFA, bringing his extensive expertise to support the continued growth and development of Ghanaian football.