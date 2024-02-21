18 minutes ago

Former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei has been interviewed for the vacant Ghana coaching job as the Football Association's search gains momentum, with several candidates vying for the coveted position.

Osei, 52, who departed his role at Ghana Premier League side Bibiani Gold Stars in December 2023, is positioning himself to succeed former coach Chris Hughton.

Viewing the Black Stars coaching role as his 'ultimate job' in football, Osei brings a wealth of coaching experience at various levels within the powerful West African nation.

The quest to find Hughton's successor has witnessed an overwhelming response, with over 500 applications flooding the Ghana Football Association.

Confident in his qualifications, Osei believes he has showcased his readiness for the top job, particularly in the wake of the Black Stars' disappointing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in neighboring Cote d'Ivoire.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers approaching, the Ghana FA has set a timeline to appoint Hughton's replacement, intending to meticulously evaluate the shortlisted candidates.

Armed with CAF license A and UEFA license B badges, Osei remains resolute about his prospects, expressing appreciation for the opportunity to present his case during the interview process.

"I have been involved in both local and international football. With my experience as a professional coach in Europe and Ghana, I am confident in my ability to assemble a competitive team," Osei affirmed.

Asserting his desire for the national head coach position, Osei outlined strategic plans to reignite passion, attract fans to stadiums, and achieve positive results for Ghana.

His coaching portfolio includes roles as Black Meteors assistant manager and stints with clubs like New Edubiase United FC, Star Madrid FC, and Liberty Professionals FC.

Alongside Osei, former coach Otto Addo has also been interviewed, emerging as a frontrunner for the position, as the Ghana FA navigates through the selection process to appoint the next Black Stars coach.