58 minutes ago

The head coach of Ghana's women's national team, Nora Hauptle, is optimistic about her team's chances of securing qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

As the qualification journey begins this week, the Black Queens are preparing to face Guinea in a double-header clash in the first round of qualifiers.

Coach Nora Hauptle acknowledges that the upcoming matches will be challenging. With this in mind, she is calling on Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Queens throughout the qualification stage and beyond.

"Our focus is on creating a strong bond within the team, while also ensuring that each player fulfills their designated role. We appeal for unwavering support from the entire nation, enabling us to deliver remarkable performances," Coach Nora Hauptle stated during a press conference on Monday.

Having departed Ghana on Monday, the Black Queens are set to face Guinea in Conakry on Friday, July 14.

The Black Queens like their male counterparts have struggled to secure qualification to the Olympic Games in recent times.