45 minutes ago

Ahead of the international friendly against Uganda, Coach Otto Addo has implemented five alterations to the starting lineup, aiming to test new combinations and tactics.

Joseph Wollacott, Denis Odoi, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Abu, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have been handed starting roles, replacing Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Patrick Kpozo, Forson Amankwah, and Baba Iddrisu, respectively.

The tactical setup features a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Joseph Wollacott guarding the goal and Denis Odoi, Ebenezer Annan, Edmund Addo, and Jerome Opoku forming the defensive line.

In midfield, Abdul Samed Salis and Francis Abu will provide stability and creativity, while Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku are tasked with orchestrating attacks from the wings.

Ernest Nuamah assumes the playmaker role behind Antoine Semenyo, who leads the line in attack.

The match is slated for a 16:00 Hrs kickoff at the Grande de Stade Marrakech in Morocco on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.