Ghana’s U20 Women’s national team coach, Yussif Basigi, has advised his players to exercise greater care with their tackles following a 2-2 draw against South Korea in their final warm-up match ahead of the 2024 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The Black Princesses conceded two penalties during the match, which impacted their chance of securing a win.

Despite the result, Basigi expressed satisfaction with the overall performance, noting an improvement from their previous goalless draw against Mexico.

"We are ready for the tournament, and all that we were looking for in the team, we have seen it," Basigi said. "Conceding two penalties is a concern, but it helps us understand what to expect in the main tournament.

We need to be cautious with our tackles to avoid giving away unnecessary penalties."

The team is currently in Colombia preparing for the World Cup, which kicks off on August 31.

Ghana is set to face Austria on September 2, followed by matches against New Zealand and Japan in Group E.

In additional news, Stella Nyamekye has been appointed as the new captain of the Black Princesses.

The team will be looking to build on their encouraging performances in the friendly matches as they enter the tournament.