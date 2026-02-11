3 hours ago

A senior manager of a manufacturing company has been arrested by Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) agents for allegedly trying to transport cocaine out of the nation.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been made public, is accused of hiding the illegal chemical in a shipment of packaged gari, or dried cassava flakes.

After a carefully thought-out intelligence-led operation, the arrest was made at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

According to sources at KIA who spoke to Graphic Online, the suspect is believed to be in charge of production at the manufacturing firm.

Authorities have indicated that investigations are ongoing to unravel the full details surrounding the attempted shipment and to ascertain whether other individuals are connected to the suspected drug syndicate.