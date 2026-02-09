4 hours ago

The Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNCFA) has urged the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to fulfill its payment obligations to farmers without further delay, stressing that assurances alone are no longer sufficient.

The call comes despite COCOBOD’s repeated assurances that steps are being taken to address the payment delays. The Board has also indicated that it is exploring a new funding model for cocoa purchases, with a focus on value addition rather than continued reliance on raw cocoa exports.

Speaking to Citi News on Monday, February 9, the President of the Association, Stephenson Anane Boateng, expressed frustration over COCOBOD’s handling of the matter.

“We are not satisfied at all, because from the way things are going, COCOBOD should have done their homework. This is an unfair business they are doing with us,” he said. “COCOBOD, under the contract, mandates us, the cocoa farmers, not to sell our produce to anybody else. So they know very well that at the beginning of every major season, this is something they are going to face. What measures did the CEO put in place?”

The Association stressed that timely payments are essential to sustaining farmers’ livelihoods and called on COCOBOD to move beyond promises and deliver immediate relief to affected cocoa producers.