17 hours ago

Cocoa farmers across Ghana are threatening a nationwide demonstration next week over unpaid payments owed by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for cocoa beans delivered since November 2025.

Farmers say the delayed payments have caused severe financial strain, making it difficult to meet basic needs such as healthcare, school fees, and household expenses.

Speaking to Citi News, Francis Teinor, President of the Mankrong Cocoa Cooperative Farmers Association, urged COCOBOD and government authorities to clear the arrears promptly to prevent disruptions in the cocoa sector.

“It is really affecting farmers. Some are sick and cannot afford medical care. School has reopened, and parents need to pay fees. Farmers also lack storage facilities to hold on to cocoa. It has been about six weeks with no payment, and this is seriously affecting the sector,” he said.

Mr. Teinor warned that if COCOBOD fails to act immediately, farmers will take to the streets in protest. “If the COCOBOD CEO does not resolve this issue, he should expect a strong reaction from farmers next week. They are unhappy, and we will not remain silent,” he added.

The threatened protest underscores growing frustration among cocoa farmers over delayed payments and the urgent need for intervention to stabilise the sector.