16 hours ago

Cocoa farmers across Ghana are threatening a nationwide demonstration next week over unpaid monies owed by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for cocoa beans supplied since November 2025.

Farmers say the prolonged delays in payments have pushed them into severe financial distress, making it difficult to afford basic necessities, including healthcare and school fees.

Speaking to Citi News, President of the Mankrong Cocoa Cooperative Farmers Association, Francis Teinor, appealed to COCOBOD and government authorities to act urgently to settle the arrears and prevent disruptions in the cocoa sector.

“It is really affecting farmers. Some are sick and want to seek medical care, but they don’t have the money to go to the hospital. Do you want them to die? School has reopened, and parents want to pay fees,” he said.

Mr. Teinor also highlighted the lack of storage facilities as a pressing concern. “We cannot also keep the cocoa because farmers don’t have the storage facilities,” he explained.

He warned that the situation could escalate if the Cocoa Board fails to respond promptly. “As I speak, it’s been about six weeks—no money for cocoa farmers. This is seriously affecting the sector. If the COCOBOD CEO does not do anything about it, he should expect something ugly from next week. Farmers are not happy; if he is not careful, we will be on the streets next week,” he added.

The looming protests underscore the growing frustration among cocoa producers and the urgent need for timely payments to maintain stability in Ghana’s critical agricultural export industry.