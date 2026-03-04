6 hours ago

The Institute of Governance, Ethics and Religion (IGER-AFRICA) has highlighted that, despite decades of policy dialogue, Ghana and many other African cocoa-producing countries continue to export the majority of their cocoa in raw form, capturing only a small fraction of its final value.

According to IGER-AFRICA, this trend reflects a wider structural imbalance in global trade, underscoring the ethical imperative for value addition.

The institute emphasized that domestic processing not only creates dignified employment and promotes industrial learning but also strengthens economic sovereignty. Africa must no longer accept a position of permanent dependence on raw material exports.

In a communique, IGER-AFRICA noted: “Ghana’s experience must serve as a lesson to all cocoa-growing African countries. Overreliance on volatile global markets exposes economies to repeated cycles of boom and bust. Africa must adopt collective strategies that emphasize regional coordination in agricultural value chains, shared processing capacity and pricing discipline, and the development of strong domestic and intra-African markets for cocoa and other farm produce.”

The statement further highlighted the broader contradiction in African agriculture: “Africa produces cocoa, coffee, grains, fruits, and vegetables for the world—yet consumes and processes very little of its own output. This weakens resilience and deepens dependency.”

IGER-AFRICA stressed that strengthening regional trade frameworks, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), is critical to retaining value within the continent and fostering shared prosperity.

Below is the full communiqure…

INSTITUTIONAL COMMUNIQUÉ

On Cocoa, Ethical Governance, and Africa’s Agricultural Future

Institute of Governance, Ethics and Religion (IGER-AFRICA)

The Institute of Governance, Ethics and Religion (IGER-AFRICA) issues this communiqué in response to the ongoing challenges confronting Ghana’s cocoa sector and, by extension, Africa’s agricultural political economy. Cocoa is not merely a commodity; it is a livelihood system, a moral economy, and a test case for governance, ethics, and sustainable development in Africa.

1. Cocoa and the Moral Economy of Governance

For over a century, cocoa has underpinned Ghana’s economic and social development, sustaining rural communities and contributing significantly to national export earnings. However, recent volatility in global cocoa prices—following a brief boom and a sharp subsequent decline—has exposed deep structural and ethical weaknesses in the governance of the sector.

Liquidity constraints, delayed payments to farmers, mounting debts owed by licensed buying companies, and reductions in farmgate prices have placed disproportionate burdens on rural households. IGER-AFRICA is concerned that those who bear the greatest production risks—smallholder farmers—continue to absorb the harshest shocks of systemic failure.

We affirm that good governance must be judged not only by fiscal outcomes but by fairness, accountability, and the protection of vulnerable populations.

2. Institutional Accountability and Financial Ethics

The financing architecture of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), heavily dependent on syndicated loans and forward sales, has become increasingly exposed to price volatility and production uncertainty. When shocks occur, payment delays cascade through the value chain, undermining trust in public institutions and increasing financial-sector risk.

IGER-AFRICA calls for:

Greater transparency in cocoa financing and forward contracting

Flexible and ethical debt structures that distribute risk more equitably

The establishment of stabilization mechanisms to cushion farmers during downturns

Institutional legitimacy is sustained when economic systems operate with justice and predictability.

3. ESG, SDGs, and Faith-Informed Stewardship

The cocoa crisis underscores the urgency of aligning agricultural governance with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Climate shocks affecting cocoa production demand serious commitment to environmental stewardship. Persistent farmer poverty challenges social responsibility. Weak transparency and delayed payments undermine institutional governance.

From Africa’s religious and moral traditions—Christian, Islamic, and indigenous—emerges a shared ethic: the land must be stewarded, labour must be honoured, and livelihoods must be protected. Development divorced from moral responsibility is unsustainable.

4. Value Addition and Economic Dignity

Despite decades of policy dialogue, Ghana and many African cocoa-producing countries continue to export the bulk of their cocoa in raw form, capturing only a fraction of the final value. This pattern reflects a broader structural injustice in global trade.

IGER-AFRICA affirms that value addition is an ethical imperative. Domestic processing promotes dignified work, industrial learning, and economic sovereignty. Africa must no longer accept a position of permanent raw-material dependency.

5. A Continental Lesson: Building African Markets for African Produce

Ghana’s experience must serve as a lesson to all cocoa-growing African countries. Overreliance on volatile global markets exposes economies to repeated cycles of boom and bust. Africa must move toward collective strategies that emphasize:

Regional coordination in agricultural value chains

Shared processing capacity and pricing discipline

Strong domestic and intra-African markets for cocoa and other farm produce

Africa produces cocoa, coffee, grains, fruits, and vegetables for the world—yet consumes and processes very little of its own output. This contradiction weakens resilience and deepens dependency. Strengthening regional trade frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area is essential to retaining value within the continent and fostering shared prosperity.

6. Call to Action

IGER-AFRICA therefore calls on:

Governments to pursue ethically grounded agricultural reforms

Regional bodies to deepen cooperation on value addition and market development

Financial institutions to adopt responsible, transparent, and inclusive financing models

Faith leaders, civil society, and academia to advocate for justice-centred development

Africa’s agricultural future must be built on ethical governance, institutional integrity, regional solidarity, and moral responsibility to present and future generations.

Conclusion

The cocoa crisis is not merely an economic challenge; it is a moral test. How Africa governs its land, treats its farmers, and structures its markets will determine whether agricultural abundance becomes a source of shared prosperity or continued vulnerability. IGER-AFRICA stands committed to advancing dialogue, research, and action at the intersection of governance, ethics, and religion for a just and sustainable Africa.

Issued by:

Institute of Governance, Ethics and Religion (IGER-AFRICA)

Contributing Fellow:

Abigail Adomako Boadi (PhD)

Economics, Japan

Fellow, IGER-AFRICA.